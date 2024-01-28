Advertisement
Washington sends USC to its first loss at home this season in upset

USC's Taylor Bigby and Rayah Marshall try to steal the ball from Washington's Chloe Briggs.
USC’s Taylor Bigby, left, and Rayah Marshall try to steal the ball from Washington’s Chloe Briggs during the first half of the Trojans’ 62-59 loss at Galen Center on Sunday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press
Lauren Schwartz scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels added a double-double to lead Washington to a 62-59 upset win over No. 11 USC on Sunday.

USC’s Kayla Padilla scored 20 points on six-for-nine shooting from three-point range to pull the Trojans within one late. JuJu Watkins scored 19 points but had an off day shooting, making just eight of 27 shots.

Washington (13-6, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) has won two of its last three games. USC (14-4, 4-4) has lost two of its last four.

The Trojans cut the lead to 60-59 on a Padilla three-pointer with two seconds left. McKenzie Forbes was whistled for a foul with less than a second remaining and Schwartz made both free throws to seal it.

Schwartz scored 12 of her 21 points in the first half. Maybe no points were bigger than her three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 54-48 lead. Daniels finished with 12 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

It was all Washington early. The Huskies had the lead for all but 1:10 in the first half and led by as many as 13 in the second quarter. The Huskies outscored USC 19-10 in the second quarter to build a 34-23 halftime lead. Watkins scored the final two baskets of the second quarter for USC, including a layup just before the halftime buzzer.

Big picture

Washington: The young Huskies played UCLA well for a half and won at USC, proving they can make some serious noise in the Pac-12 Tournament.

USC: The Trojans have to hope for no early tipoffs in the NCAA Tournament. The noon tipoff didn’t seem to agree with them.

Up next for USC: at Stanford on Friday.

