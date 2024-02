JuJu Watkins breaks another USC record in victory over Arizona

USC guard JuJu Watkins, shown here playing against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in November, scored 32 points in the Trojans’ win over Arizona on Monday at Galen Center.

JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 10 USC used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Arizona and win 81-64 on Monday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

The stellar freshman notched her ninth 30-point game of the season, breaking the school record of eight set by Cherie Nelson in 1988-89.

USC (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) moved back into a fourth-place tie with ninth-ranked UCLA in league play.

Kayla Padilla added 15 points on five three-pointers for the Trojans. Rayah Marshall scored all of her 12 points over the last two quarters and had 10 rebounds.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats (12-12, 4-8). She fouled out and had to be helped off the floor with 4:11 left in the game after getting hurt.

Watkins was just nine of 23 from the floor, but made all of her 12 free throws in a rare national television appearance for the guard who is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.5 points per game. She also had seven rebounds and four assists in a game-high 38 minutes.

Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller jokingly jumped into actor Will Ferrell’s lap during a timeout.

Watkins scored nine points in the third when the Trojans outscored the Wildcats 23-11 to take a 60-44 lead after leading by two early in the period.

The Trojans were outrebounded 17-11 by the league’s worst rebounding team in the first two quarters before asserting themselves after halftime. They finished with a 34-29 edge on the boards. USC committed 19 turnovers to 15 for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats led by five in the second quarter before USC hit four consecutive three-pointers, including two by Padilla, to go into the break leading 37-33.

Both teams shot poorly in the first quarter, combining to go eight of 30. Watkins was one of six from the floor and missed both of her three-point attempts.

Big picture

Arizona: The Wildcats kept it close over the first two quarters and led by five in the second, but their shooting fell off in the second half. They owned a 34-26 edge in the paint.

USC: The Trojans have a tough road trip coming up this week, with games at Oregon and at No. 11 Oregon State.