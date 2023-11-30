Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James watches from the bench as USC plays Eastern Washington at Galen Center on Wednesday night.

Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James and a highly touted freshman at USC, has been medically cleared to return to basketball, just four months after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a training session at USC.

James is expected to return to practice next week after a final evaluation with USC’s staff this week. After that, the expectation is that Bronny will “return to games soon after,” the James family said in a statement.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support,” the statement read. “Fight On!”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Staff writer Dan Woike contributed to this report.