Desmond Claude scores 26 points in USC’s win over Texas Arlington

Terrance Williams II (5) and Desmond Claude, shown in an earlier game, were key performers for USC on Wednesday.

Desmond Claude scored 26 points and made consecutive shots down the stretch to help USC beat Texas Arlington 98-95 on Wednesday night.

Claude made a layup and jumper to give USC a 94-90 lead with 19 seconds left. Jaxon Ellingsworth hit a three-pointer to pull UT Arlington to 94-93 with 12 seconds to go before Terrance Williams II and Saint Thomas each made a pair of free throws.

Texas Arlington made four three-pointers during a 23-11 run to take its first lead of the second half, 69-68, with 11:54 remaining. Kade Douglas scored eight points and Ellingsworth added six during the stretch.

Williams answered with a layup and Kevin Patton Jr. added a one-handed dunk to put the Trojans ahead 72-69 with 10:30 left. Then neither team had more than a one-possession advantage until Claude put the Trojans up by four in the final seconds.

Claude was nine-of-12 shooting and made eight of nine free throws to go with eight assists and five rebounds. Josh Cohen scored 19 points and Williams finished with 18 for USC (3-0). Wesley Yates III added 14 points.

Jaden Wells scored 27 points and Ellingsworth had 19 for Texas Arlington (1-2). Wells made seven three-pointers and Ellingsworth hit four for the Mavericks, who shot 16 of 24 (67%) from long range.

USC opened on a 17-5 run and led 51-42 at the break. Cohen scored 12 first-half points and Yates had 10. Wells made six three-pointers and scored 20 points in the first half for the Mavericks.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

