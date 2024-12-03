JuJu Watkins breaks another USC record in blowout win over Cal Baptist

USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates with teammates after making a three-pointer during a 94-52 victory over California Baptist at Galen Center on Tuesday.

JuJu Watkins made a school-record nine three-pointers and scored 40 points as No. 6 USC routed California Baptist 94-52 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (7-1) earned their third consecutive blowout victory since losing to then-No. 6 Notre Dame 74-61 on Nov. 23.

Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. Talia von Oelhoffen had 14 points and six assists and Rayah Marshall had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Watkins had just five points in the first quarter before heating up. She tied her career best with her sixth three in the third and added three more before she sat down with 4:08 remaining.

Grace Schmidt led the Lancers (0-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Takeaways

Cal Baptist: The Lancers opened the season with a 30-point loss to Oregon and have dropped every game by double digits. They’re missing a couple of key players because of injuries.

USC: Watkins and Iriafen have scored in double figures in every game this season. Tuesday’s was Watkins’ 16th with at least 30 points, with 14 of those coming last season as a freshman.

Key moment: Watkins was efficient from long range, hitting nine of 11 to break the previous school record of seven threes. After making just one three in the first quarter, she hit three in a row in the second. She came into the game shooting 25% from outside the arc.

Key stat: The Trojans had a season-best 12 blocked shots with 20 assists and only nine turnovers.

Up next: Cal Baptist visits Saint Mary’s on Saturday in the fourth of five consecutive road games. USC visits Oregon on Saturday in its Big Ten debut.