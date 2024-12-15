Advertisement
USC Sports

Desmond Claude and Saint Thomas lead USC to blowout win over Montana State

USC forward Saint Thomas drives to the basket during the Trojans' blowout victory over Montana State at Galen Center.
USC forward Saint Thomas drives to the basket during the Trojans’ 89-63 victory over Montana State at Galen Center on Sunday.
(Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Associated Press
Desmond Claude scored 19 points, Saint Thomas scored 13 of his season-high 17 points in the the first half and USC never trailed Sunday night as the Trojans beat Montana State 89-63.

Claude made six of eight from the field and seven of eight from the free-throw line. Chibuzo Agbo finished with 12 points and Rashaun Agee scored 10 for USC.

Claude made a layup 17 seconds into the game and USC (7-4) led the rest of the way. Agbo followed with a three-pointer and, after Brandon Walker’s layup got Montana State on the scoreboard with 17:57 left in the first half, the Trojans scored 22 of the next 25 points to make it 27-5 when Saint Thomas hit a three-pointer with 9:58 until halftime.

USC took a 47-21 lead into halftime and led by at least 20 throughout the second half.

Walker led Montana State (5-6) with 14 points on five-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Bobcats combined to make 15 of 50 (30%) from the field. Jeremiah Davis made eight of eight from the free-throw line and scored nine of his 11 points in the second half.

USC made 32 of 63 (51%) from the field and outrebounded the Bobcats 49-27.

