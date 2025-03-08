USC women advance to Big Ten title game with strong finish in win over Michigan

It had been a forgettable afternoon for JuJu Watkins when she found herself confronted by a double team on the low block early in the fourth quarter.

To that point, the USC superstar had missed more shots than she had made. Her most memorable moment might have been when she slammed the ball off the court in frustration after getting called for charging in the first half.

With her team tied with Michigan late in this Big Ten tournament semifinal, Watkins was running out of time to assert herself in her team’s biggest game of the season. She contemplated the double team and squeezed her body through the defenders for a leaning jumper that fell through the net.

The shot seemed to revive her team, the Trojans making a flurry of plays. There was a Malia Samuels driving layup in which she was fouled, leading to a three-point play. Avery Howell added a three-pointer and an old-fashioned three-point play after getting fouled on a layup.

Before Michigan finally countered, top-seeded USC had rolled off 14 consecutive points and was well on its way to an 82-70 victory over the fifth-seeded Wolverines on Saturday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Forward Kiki Iriafen offset Watkins’ shooting struggles with a double-double, her 25 points and 11 rebounds ensuring the Trojans (28-2) would advance to the championship on Sunday against either second-seeded UCLA or third-seeded Ohio State.

USC forward Kiki Iriafen (44) and Michigan guard Jordan Hobbs (10) battle for the ball during the first half Saturday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Watkins more than salvaged what was shaping up as a subpar day, finishing with 20 points on seven-for-17 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and three steals.

Freshman guard Syla Swords scored 26 points for the Wolverines (22-10), who shot 38.5% to the Trojans’ 44.6% and were outrebounded by nine.

The third quarter was a story of redemption for the Trojans.

After Kennedy Smith missed a free throw, Watkins took a few steps toward her teammate in the lane and gestured with her arms, as if to tell Smith she’s got this. Smith went on to make the next free throw.

Things were trending in Michigan’s direction after Swords’ two free throws gave the Wolverines a seven-point lead. But a Samuels corner three-pointer sparked a 7-0 run for the Trojans and they entered the fourth quarter trailing by only one point.

Her shot continually betraying her, Watkins’ frustrations bubbled over early in the second quarter when she knocked over Michigan’s Jordan Hobbs and got called for charging. It was Watkins’ second foul, prompting her to slam the ball off the court and sending her to the bench while opening the door for the Wolverines to extend their lead to 27-18 after back-to-back three-pointers from Hobbs.

The Trojans recovered by scoring the final six points of the first half to pull within 31-29. The big takeaway at that point was they were so close despite playing so poorly, Watkins making just two of nine shots and her team converting only three of 12 three-pointers.

Points were hard to come by during a first quarter in which USC missed eight of nine shots during one stretch — including Kayleigh Heckel’s airballed three-pointer — and kept committing turnovers. Among the lowlights were Watkins losing her handle on the ball while dribbling in the paint and traveling violations by Iriafen and Clarice Akunwafo.

The Trojans were in danger of being held to single points in the quarter before Smith buried a corner three-pointer with eight seconds left, but Swords matched it with one of her own at the buzzer to give the Wolverines a 15-12 lead.

By halftime, Swords had upstaged Watkins by scoring 14 points and pulling down four rebounds, easily outpacing Watkins’ four points, five rebounds and three turnovers.

Fortunately for Watkins and her team, there was another half of basketball left to play.