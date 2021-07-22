Jaime Jarrín on an unforgettable Fernando Valenzuela moment in Chicago
Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín helped Fernando Valenzuela communicate with the media and grew close to the pitcher. Here, he recounts a moment at Wrigley Field during the height of Fernandomania that reveals the pitcher’s broad popularity among baseball fans.
