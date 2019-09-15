Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Maps: Is your neighborhood included if L.A. bans homeless people from sleeping on some sidewalks?

By Matt StilesStaff Writer 
Sep. 15, 2019
7:42 PM
A plan under consideration at City Hall would ban sleeping on streets and sidewalks within 500 feet of schools, parks, day-care facilities and some popular venues, eliminating at least a quarter of Los Angeles for homeless people trying to bed down at night, a Times analysis found. Explore this interactive to see how your neighborhood might be affected.

