PG&E failed to notify 23,000 of blackouts, and its lines may have caused two Contra Costa fires

In a pair of filings to regulators Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric revealed that it failed to notify about 23,000 of its customers of precautionary power shutdowns earlier this month and also disclosed that its equipment malfunctioned near two fires that broke out in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon.

The disclosures reveal how the beleaguered utility still struggles to balance competing demands amid its ongoing power crisis. Critics want the company to stop causing more wildfires, but the utility has also come under fire for causing massive power blackouts, often without adequate notice to the public and vulnerable populations.

The utility de-energized lines to 729,000 of its customers between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12, but notifications were not sent to about 23,000 customers, including 500 with medical conditions, PG&E stated in a filing to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Those not notified did not have contact information on file with the company or were overlooked due to the shifting grid-patterns that the utility was establishing, among other reasons, said PG&E, whose officials were not immediately available for comment.

Separately, PG&E filed two incident reports that its workers found a downed power pole and a broken lashing wire in separate locations of Contra Costa where fires had begun about an hour earlier.

Neither of the fires were the ones that shut down the Carquinez Bridge on Sunday, creating dramatic flames and smoke at a gateway to the Bay Area.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said two fires broke out on either side of State Route 24, one off Camino Diablo Road and another off Pleasant Hill Road.

According to PG&E’s filings, required under state law, the utility discovered downed equipment in both areas hours later.

The fires damaged part of a Layfayette tennis club along with some other buildings, and there was also damage to one home.

About 4:45 p.m., a PG&E troubleman arrived at Pleasant Hill and Condit Roads in Lafayette and “observed that the lashing wire of a communication cable near the PG&E open wire secondary conductor was broken,” the utility said in its incident report. “ Contra Costa Fire Department personnel on site communicated to the troubleman that they were looking into contact between the communication lashing wire and PG&E open wire secondary as a potential ignition source.”

About an hour later, a PG&E troubleman showed up at the location of the second fire ignition on Camino Diablo Road on the other side of State Route 24, the utility’s incident report stated.

“At the location, the Troubleman observed a fallen pole and transformer. Contra Costa Fire Department personnel on site communicated to the Troubleman that they were looking at the transformer as a potential ignition source.”

Power was flowing through the lines where the equipment failed and where both fires broke out. Neither of the location were in high-risk fire zones subject to the precautionary blackouts, PG&E stated.