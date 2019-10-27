Major fire breaks out at Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo and Crockett; Interstate 80 closed

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fast-moving fire that erupted near the Carquinez Bridge, which connects Contra Costa County to Vallejo in Northern California.

The fire was spreading fast on the northern edge of the bridge and approaching Cal State Maritime Academy in Vallejo. Spot fires also appeared south of the bridge, burning hillsides in the Contra Costa County community of Crockett, according to helicopter images broadcast on KGO-TV.

Just south of some of the flames is the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery in the Rodeo area.

Interstate 80 was closed and evacuations were beginning.

Advertisement

The Maritime Academy serves about 1,000 students and offers undergraduate degrees in engineering, transportation, international relations, business and global logistics.

At least one car was seen to catch on fire, according to helicopter images. Earlier, homeowners were seen with garden hoses trying to get down golden-brown hillsides full of tinder-dry grass.