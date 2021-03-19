Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Funeral held for L.A. County deputy who ‘made his own path’

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva presents flag to Landen Albanese, the 11-year-old son of Deputy Thomas Albanese
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva presents a flag to Landen Albanese, the 11-year-old son of Deputy Thomas Albanese, who was killed Feb. 25 in a motorcycle accident while pursuing a traffic stop.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan Khan
City News Service
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle Deputy Thomas Albanese, who was killed in a collision in a Lakewood intersection last month while attempting to make a traffic stop, was eulogized Friday as a man who loved his job.

Albanese, 41, a seven-year veteran of the department and married father of 7- and 11-year-old sons, was attempting to pull over a black sedan just before 9 a.m. Feb. 25 when he was killed at the intersection of Paramount and Del Amo boulevards.

Pallbearers carrying casket of Deputy Thomas Albanese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Pallbearers carry the casket of Albanese at Calvary Chapel Golden Springs in Diamond Bar.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Albanese was northbound on Paramount Boulevard when a silver Mercedes-Benz, which was westbound on Del Amo Boulevard, struck him in the intersection. He was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq, Albanese joined the sheriff’s department in July 2013 and became a deputy two years later. He held assignments at the Men’s Central Jail, Transit Services Bureau and at the Lakewood station as a field training officer and achieved his dream of becoming a motorcycle deputy. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Pico Rivera station.

L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies were among attendees at the funeral services for Albanese.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

David Albanese spoke to mourners about his son, who joined the Marines like his father had.

“Tom made quite a mark,” the elder Albanese said. “I heard somebody say up here he followed in my footsteps. He might have started out [following] my own footsteps, but he made his own path, and I’ve always been very proud of him. ... He was so happy, and so proud to be a deputy. I did a ride-along with the man. I really enjoyed it. I was really proud to be with him that day.”

Landen Albanese, 11, left, son and Nolan Albanese, 7, son carry flags during the funeral for their father Thomas Albanese
Albanese’s sons Landen, 11, left, and Nolan, 7, carry flags at the service.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Family members at the service. Albanese's father recalled how excited his son was to become a motorcycle officer.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Deputy Guadalupe Calderon tears up at the funeral services for Deputy Thomas Albanese held at Calvary Chapel Golden Springs
Deputy Guadalupe Calderon tears up as she remembers her colleague.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Family members follow the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Thomas Albanese
Mourners follow the hearse carrying Albanese, who was working overtime when he was killed.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

