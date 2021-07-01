Before and after photos of explosion that rocked L.A. block: ‘Everybody was screaming, going crazy’

The Los Angeles Police Department is promising a full investigation amid growing questions about the agency’s handling of a fireworks seizure in South Los Angeles that ended with a huge explosion that injured 17 people.
The blast occurred Wednesday inside a LAPD semitruck that had been used to contain and safely detonate fireworks and other explosives.
The truck was parked in front of a house in a residential neighborhood where the fireworks were found. Law enforcement officials and residents were in the area at the time. Cars and some homes were damaged by the blast.
