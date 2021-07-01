Before and after photos of explosion that rocked L.A. block: ‘Everybody was screaming, going crazy’

The Los Angeles Police Department is promising a full investigation amid growing questions about the agency’s handling of a fireworks seizure in South Los Angeles that ended with a huge explosion that injured 17 people.

The blast occurred Wednesday inside a LAPD semitruck that had been used to contain and safely detonate fireworks and other explosives.

The truck was parked in front of a house in a residential neighborhood where the fireworks were found. Law enforcement officials and residents were in the area at the time. Cars and some homes were damaged by the blast.

South L.A. residents are evacuated next to a LAPD semitruck that had been used to contain and safely detonate fireworks and other explosives. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

An officer wraps duct tape around fireworks using a broom handle near East 27th Street and San Pedro Street in South L.A. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD officers and bomb squad use a fork lift to move some of the 5,000 pounds of fireworks from a south L. A neighborhood near the intersection of East 27th Street and San Pedro Street. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Fire crews on scene at the a special LAPD semi-truck that exploded Wednesday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Broken glass sits on a sidewalk and street after a fireworks explosion in Los Angeles. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Fire, Police and bomb squad on scene of an explosion near the intersection of East 27th Street and San Pedro Street in south, Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

An explosion destroyed the special LAPD semi-truck used to contain and safely detonate fireworks and other explosives. (Ringo Chiu / Associated Press )

Fire, police and bomb squad investigate an explosion at East 27th Street and San Pedro Street in south Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

A car is flipped on it’s side by the force of fireworks explosion on 700 block of 27th. Street in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Windows of a business on San Pedro blown out by the force of fireworks explosion on 700 block of 27th. Street in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD and federal ATF investigators at the scene to determine what caused a huge explosion that injured multiple people after police attempted to detonate illegal fireworks. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)