Dramatic drone photos show massive brush fire destruction

The twin blazes of the Windy fire and the KNP Complex fire continued to threaten the state’s ancient sequoia trees and nearby communities as they seared through a combined 86,000 acres with almost no containment.

The 56,802-acre Windy fire burning in Sequoia National Forest and on the Tule River Reservation spurred new evacuation orders Friday for the communities of California Hot Springs, Pine Flat, Sugarloaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso, Balance Rock and Spear Creek. Residents are advised to leave immediately and bring important belongings, medications and pets with them.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Porterville College at 100 E. College Ave., officials said. The most current evacuation map can be found here.

Officials confirmed that the fire has affected several giant sequoia groves, including Peyrone, Red Hill, Cunningham and Long Meadow, but experts have not yet completed an assessment of the trees’ conditions.

Although sequoias are some of the most fire-adapted species on the planet, last year’s Castle fire wiped out an estimated 10% of their population after flames climbed up to their crowns.

