Adjusting to our new normal of extreme heat: A photo essay

It started in late May as I began to pull images out of the ether.
My task was to illustrate extreme heat in Southern California and show how a community struggles to deal with this effect of climate change.
As my colleagues wrote, “Each year, extreme heat kills more Americans than any other climate-fueled hazard, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires, but it gets far less attention because it kills so quietly.”
I tried to put a human face on the issue. Among the images: A man in L.A.'s skid row bathes under a bucket of water; a woman sits in her trailer, a fan, wet towel and dog, her constant companions; a man mourns the loss of his friend who he suspects died from heat in his trailer; a son looks longingly at a construction hard hat belonging to his father who died after a day working under the sun; a child cools off in a laundry basket, and firefighters tend to a woman who struggles to breathe on a hot afternoon.
Advertisement
As with all assignments, a few surprises crossed my path. Literally, in the case of Roger Embrey. He seemed to appear out of the thin air walking along a dusty road in Desert Hot Springs wearing black slacks, vest, a crisp white shirt with a cup of coffee in his hand. He was on his way to a job interview. A surreal experience in the 107-degree heat.
And finally, I spent time with young men playing a game of basketball against the setting sun, with the promise of cooler temperatures on the horizon.
Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.