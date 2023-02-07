Photos: Biden pitches optimism to skeptical Americans in State of the Union address

President Biden is delivering his second State of the Union speech, and hoping to convince skeptical Americans that they are better off than they were when he took office two years ago.

Biden plans to highlight his economic record, including a trio of bills he signed into law that will funnel trillions of dollars toward repairing the nation’s dilapidated infrastructure, tackling climate change, lowering prescription drug costs and boosting domestic manufacturing. He’ll also seek to contrast his leadership with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where GOP members have promised to be a roadblock during the remainder of Biden’s term and vowed to investigate both the president’s administration and his family.

“My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten,” Biden will say, according to excerpts released by the White House ahead of the speech. “Jobs are coming back, [and] pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R), (R-CA), shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (JIM WATSON/AFP)

Advertisement

Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey, California, shooting, and Irish singer-songwriter Bono wait for the start of U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, as House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris, applaud. (Shawn Thew / Pool Photo)

A motorcade carrying President Joe Biden drives to the Capitol building for his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, center, ahead of a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumb down as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (JIM WATSON / AFP )