Photos: The Annual WeHo Pride Parade

Tens of thousands of people gathered in West Hollywood on Sunday for the annual WeHo Pride Parade . The WeHo Pride Parade is an imaginative and colorful tradition that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion and progress. Full of music, dancing, festive floats, vibrant marching contingents and creative flair, the event celebrates LGBTQ+ people and their contributions to community and culture. The parade was a lively, energetic experience with good cheer and great vibes, and a whole lot of rainbows!
1
2
3
1. Katrina Vinson, founder of the Pride Riders, at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times) 2. Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times) 3. Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)
1
2
1. Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times) 2. A participant at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)
