Advertisement
California

Photos: The Annual WeHo Pride Parade

Parade attendees cheer on participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.
Parade attendees cheer on participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade on Sunday in Los Angeles.
(Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)
By Zoë Cranfill
Share

Tens of thousands of people gathered in West Hollywood on Sunday for the annual WeHo Pride Parade . The WeHo Pride Parade is an imaginative and colorful tradition that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion and progress. Full of music, dancing, festive floats, vibrant marching contingents and creative flair, the event celebrates LGBTQ+ people and their contributions to community and culture. The parade was a lively, energetic experience with good cheer and great vibes, and a whole lot of rainbows!

Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.
Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade in Los Angeles.
(Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)
Miranda Haddad at at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.
Miranda Haddad at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.
(Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

1

Katrina Vinson, founder of the Pride Riders, at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.

2

Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.

3

Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.

1. Katrina Vinson, founder of the Pride Riders, at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times) 2. Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times) 3. Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

1

Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.

2

A participant at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.

1. Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times) 2. A participant at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

Participants at the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.
(Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)
Onlookers enjoy passing floats during the 2024 West Hollywood Pride Parade.
(Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Zoë Cranfill

Zoë Cranfill is the 2024 summer photojournalism intern at the Los Angeles Times. In December, she will graduate with a degree in photojournalism from Ohio University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement