Why I’m so glad Mr. Perfect turned out to be Mr. All Wrong For Me

We drove to the beach. The car’s top was down, and soft spring air flowed through my hair as we drove west on Venice. Walking through the sand at the beach, we stopped as the sun slid down over the horizon. I was startled when I felt his arm drape casually over my shoulders. He leaned down to kiss me. A few astonishing minutes later, he pulled away and wrapped his arm around me as we walked back to the car. I settled into my seat and considered a lighthearted comment to ease the moment, but he was intent on extricating his car unscratched from the lot.