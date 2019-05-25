He wasn’t out. But I was falling all in

I met his family, who couldn’t have been more wonderful. I began to take this more seriously. When we’d met I was still trying to get over a brief affair with a lawyer I’d met a year or so before. He was handsome and smart and at the time everything I thought I’d wanted. I’d fallen hard. A few months in it became clear I was too far ahead of him in terms of my feelings for it to continue. I’d become somewhat cynical that that person was out there for me. Despite a job I liked and an active social life, I couldn’t get past a feeling of being unmoored. And I was weary of living a life that was just about me. I wanted something substantive and enduring. Not always easy to find in a city like Los Angeles.