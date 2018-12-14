A Tinder success story? Could it be?

And then came an end-of-summer heat wave. It began the day before we were supposed to meet for our next date. I pulled into my Hollywood parking garage to find it pitch black. The entire street and surrounding areas were affected by the blackout. In my apartment, I couldn’t see, my phone battery was dying, and I’ll admit I was starting to panic. I called my engineer to let him know I might not be able to respond to him with my phone nearly dead and no way to charge it. He immediately told me to pack a bag and come over. I gathered up some necessities and drove to his place. And I sort of … never left.