A summer to remember: Our favorite summertime reads from L.A. Affairs

As summer comes to its unofficial end with Labor Day, we’re hanging on for as long as we can. Here are summer stories about love, loss and everything in between.

We scoured the L.A. Affairs archives and came up with 13 stories that are sure to make you laugh, cry, roll your eyes and even sigh at the roller-coaster ride that is known as the search for love in L.A. These stories have something else in common: They are set against the backdrop of the sunniest season.

One L.A. woman meets her L.A. dream guy on vacation: “We didn’t meet on the apps; we met in a plaza in Colombia.” Another meets someone special in a very special place: summer cancer camp — for children. One story is about loving oneself and exploring bisexuality — through pole dancing.

And there’s also a touching tale about senior love: “I was 87. He was 93. Obviously, it wouldn’t last.”

If you have a true story to tell about the search for love in L.A., we’d love to hear about it. You can find submission details here, and you can find past columns here.

Some of these columns made an appearance in our first book, “L.A. Affairs: 65 True Stories of Nightmare Dates, Love at First Sight, Heartbreak & Happily Ever Afters in Southern California,” which would also make a fine holiday gift (because it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays).