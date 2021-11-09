The Envelope podcast is back with a brand new season
Hey! It’s Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal. We’re entertainment reporters covering TV and movies for the Los Angeles Times.
We’re back in your inbox with some exciting news.… The podcast we co-host together, “The Envelope,” is back on Nov. 30 for another season of star-studded discussions. Check out our new trailer today!
This time around, we’re diving in even deeper with the awards season’s top contenders. Every Tuesday, A-list actors, directors and showrunners join us for intimate conversations about their personal lives and creative processes — and how it all fuels their art. We’ll pull back the curtain with stars including Kirsten Dunst, Halle Berry, Adam McKay and Jennifer Coolidge.
