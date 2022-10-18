Essential California Newsletter

Newsletters
Months before a secret recording upended L.A. politics, the FBI’s intercepts of Anaheim conversations among a self-described “cabal” of power brokers unleashed a scandal of their own.
Starting today, hearing aids that once required a prescription will be available over the counter, yielding huge savings. And the federal government just started accepting applications for student loan debt relief.
Sorry, there’s no punch line. The president was stumping for Rep. Karen Bass and just happened to visit when scandal was swirling in L.A. City Hall.
The scandal began with audio leaked on Reddit. The L.A. Times offers secure ways to share newsworthy information with us.
Former L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez’s political career continues to disintegrate before our eyes.
Nearly two centuries after the Spanish mission system decimated Tongva villages, the community’s surviving members have land legally recognized as their own.
Three Latino members of the City Council and acounty labor official held a conversation last fall that included racist remarks. The leaked audio comes less than a month before an election.
As California pledges to cut use of Colorado River water, several water districts and the state said more restrictions are likely next year.
Karen Bass and Rick Caruso meet up for their second one-on-one L.A. mayoral debate.
The head of the Office of Immigrant Affairs talks about welcoming asylum seekers and a surprising community response.
Californians are suffering. A new Times series offers a glimmer of hope and healing.
