Grind the waves with '80s metal band Megadeth on L.A. to Mexico cruise

Megadeth leads the roster of heavy metal bands lined up for what’s billed as the first Megacruise from L.A. to Mexico. Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce and a slew of others will perform on board the Norwegian Jewel when it sails from the Port of L.A. next October.
Lead singer Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson, who formed the L.A. band in 1983, will be joined by current band members Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren on the five-night cruise that departs Oct. 13, 2019.
Fans will be able to take photos with the band, attend Morning Coffee Jams, and participate in wine and beer tastings with Mustaine, who created his own wine label and partnered on a beer named after one of the band’s songs, “À Tout Le Monde.”
The cruise will feature two days at sea when there will be wall-to-wall music and events on board. It will stop in San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico, before it returns Oct. 18, 2019.
Fans can reserve a cabin starting at $1,449 per person, plus $285 in taxes and port fees, based on double occupancy.
Check out the lineup of bands expected to perform. You can reserve a cabin at the cruise’s website Megacruise.com.
