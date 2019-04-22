How to find and buy a fare deal to Hawaii

►If you want to spend time on more than one island, this is the time to do so because the price of interisland flights also is dropping. On April 28, Southwest is to launch four daily interisland flights (each way) between Honolulu and Maui. Similar daily service between Honolulu and Hawaii Island will begin May 12. I found fares as low as $49 each way on Southwest and Hawaiian. The difference that matters may be because of bags: Southwest does not charge for the first two bags. Hawaiian charges $25 for the first bag.