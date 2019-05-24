The 15 things to do in L.A. before the end of summer

The exhibit features such compelling works as “Mississippi freedom marcher, Washington D.C.” by photographer Roy DeCarava and “Black Children Keep Your Spirits Free” by Carolyn Lawrence. But as Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight wrote in March, “The show takes off in the fifth gallery, which looks at L.A. assemblage artists.” In this room is Betye Saar’s 1972 “I’ve Got Rhythm,” and Noah Purifoy’s “Watts Riot,” made from salvage gathered in the wake of the disastrous 1965 event, which Knight called “arguably the most sensuously beautiful work of art ever wrenched from conflagration.” (One of Saar’s best- known works, “The Liberation of Aunt Jemima,” is also on display at the Broad – a shoe-box-size assemblage that showcases a stereotypical mammy figurine, except this one is armed with a grenade and a rifle. “She was a symbol for both black civil rights and for women’s rights,” the 92-year-old Saar said in an interview earlier this year.)