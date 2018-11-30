Advertisement

Round trip to Barcelona, Spain, from LAX for $396 on Norwegian

By Catharine Hamm
Nov 30, 2018 | 5:00 AM
An illuminated peace dove hovers above Barcelona's Las Ramblas in 2017. Post-holiday fares are as low as $396 round trip in parts of January and February. (Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images)

Spain in winter? It’s not exactly Hawaii. Average highs, Accuweather says, are in the upper 50s, while lows are in the 40s. Dress in layers. And plan to spend time inside in some of the attractions of this coastal city, including La Sagrada Familia and the Picasso Museum, and you can warm yourself by strolling Las Ramblas.

You can do all of this and save on an airfare that’s below $400. Here are the details.

Fare: $396 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Barcelona, Spain, on Norwegian.

Restrictions: The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Jan. 18-Feb. 27, returning by March 27. This is a “LowFare,” Norwegian’s equivalent of basic economy. You can carry on a bag and a personal item.

Info: Norwegian, (800) 357-4159

Source: Airfarewatchdog

