Round trip to Barcelona, Spain, from LAX for $396 on Norwegian

Spain in winter? It’s not exactly Hawaii. Average highs, Accuweather says, are in the upper 50s, while lows are in the 40s. Dress in layers. And plan to spend time inside in some of the attractions of this coastal city, including La Sagrada Familia and the Picasso Museum, and you can warm yourself by strolling Las Ramblas.
You can do all of this and save on an airfare that’s below $400. Here are the details.
Fare: $396 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Barcelona, Spain, on Norwegian.
Restrictions: The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Jan. 18-Feb. 27, returning by March 27. This is a “LowFare,” Norwegian’s equivalent of basic economy. You can carry on a bag and a personal item.
Info: Norwegian, (800) 357-4159
Source: Airfarewatchdog