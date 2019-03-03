Enjoying Belize in the moment

My children are no strangers to travel — Liam has visited nine countries in his 11 years. We love to explore new places, almost never circling back to old destinations, but by the end of our week at Glover’s Reef, each of the kids made statements that started with, “Next time we’re on the island….” I didn’t correct them. It’s not cool to tell a kid on his last day of camp that he’ll never be back. And, besides, my real thought was, yes, if we should be so fortunate.