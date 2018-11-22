Black Friday-Cyber Monday hotel deals let travelers buy now, stay in 2019. Here are 24 sales, some on right now

Kimpton Hotels will take 25% off best flexible rate at hotels such as Hotel Palomar in Beverly Hills, Goodland in Goleta, Calif., Everly Hotel in Hollywood and Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara. The sale also is good on London and Amsterdam properties. In addition, the company will donate $5 per night to charities The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry. You must be in the IHG Rewards Club (it’s free to sign up) to get the discounts.