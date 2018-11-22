Black Friday-Cyber Monday hotel deals let travelers buy now, stay in 2019. Here are 24 sales, some on right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have blurred together, making the entire post-Thanksgiving weekend an opportunity for travelers to save on their 2019 vacations.
If you don’t find your favorite hotel or resort on this list, search online. Every major travel vendor offers some kind of Black Friday-Cyber Monday savings.
Here’s what you need to know before you jump on these and any other limited-time travel offers.
Deals are based on availability; there’s no guarantee you’ll get a room at your desired hotel.
Check the hour and minute when the deal ends. Don’t forget to convert other time zones to Pacific time.
You pay in full up front, and room deals often are nonrefundable and nonchangeable.
Blackout dates may apply.
Read the fine print and look for other rules and disclaimers, which would be listed on the site where you are booking the room.
Auberge Hotels
Hotels under the Auberge brand are having site-specific sales.
Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel takes up to 40% off room prices with rooms starting at $250.
Info: Must book, using promotion code “CYBER18,” by midnight Nov. 26. Book at Carmel Valley Ranch.
Calistoga Ranch in Calistoga, Calif., offers 40% off one- and two-bedroom lodges starting at $696.
Info: Use code “CYBER18” and book between now and Nov. 26 with travel between Nov. 23 and April 25. Book at Calistoga Ranch.
Solage, also in Calistoga, offers half off a second night on selected dates. Prices start at $390 for the first night and $195 for the second night.
Info: Use code “CYBER18” and book between Nov. 23 and 26 and travel Nov. 23 through April 25. Info: Book at Solage.
Casa Madrona in Sausalito, Calif.
The Victorian-style Casa Madrona, a wellness resort across the bay from San Francisco, offers 30% off best available room rates until Nov. 30. Prices start at $230 for stays through the end of March.
Info: Book at Casa Madrona.
Colony Palms Hotel, Palm Springs
The Colony Palms Hotel in downtown Palm Springs offers a two-tier Cyber Monday deal: 30% off stays on Sundays through Thursdays, 20% off stays on Fridays and Saturdays. Prices start at $199 for travel through Feb. 28.
Info: Use code “CYBER18,” and book starting Nov. 26; Sale ends Nov. 29. Reserve at Colony Palms Hotel.
Destination Hotels
Destination Hotels offers up to 40% off room prices at properties such as L’Auberge Del Mar in Del Mar, Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley and Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. The sale also applies to eight properties in Hawaii, including Wailea Beach Villas on Maui, and other sites nationwide. Check the sale’s website for a complete list of properties.
Info: Use code “CYBER” when making a reservation. Book rooms now to Nov. 28, for stays through Dec. 1, 2019, at Destination Hotels.
Dukes London
Dukes London recently notched more than a century of operation in the Mayfair section of the British capital. You can receive 40% off stays between Nov. 23 and 26 for travel Nov. 24 to March 31. Prices start at $592. Book at Dukes London.
Fairmont Hotels
Individual properties in this luxury line are holding Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.
Bermuda: Fairmont Southampton offers travelers 40% off rooms starting at $173. Book Nov. 23 to 26 for stays Nov. 23 through April 30. Book at Fairmont Southampton.
Charlevoix, Canada: Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu in Quebec offers a third night free when travelers pay the hotel’s daily rate. The sale is Nov. 26 only for stays from Nov. 26 through April 30. Book at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu.
Seattle: Fairmont Olympic Hotel offers 55% savings on rooms starting at $154. The sale is on now through Nov. 27, and it’s good for travel through July 10. Book at Fairmont Olympic Hotel.
Fashion Island Hotel and Hotel Irvine, Orange County
Save 30% on rooms at Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach and Hotel Irvine in Irvine if you book now through Nov. 27 for stays through March 31. At Fashion Island Hotel, you also receive a $25 daily food and beverage credit. Book at Fashion Island Hotel and Hotel Irvine.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
The Black Friday sale at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas takes room prices as low as $40. Use code “HRBF18P” and book by Nov. 25 for stays between now and March 31. The same deal holds for Cyber Monday sale except code changes to “HRCM18P” and booking deadline is Nov. 29. Info: Book at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.
Intercontinental Hotels
You can save at least 25% on more than 5,000 InterContinental Hotel Group properties, which includes the brands InterContinental, Hotel Indigo and Even Hotels. You must be an IHG Rewards Club member (free to join) to take advantage of the discount.
Info: Good for bookings made from Nov. 23 to 30 for travel between Nov. 26 and March 31. Book at IHG.
Joie de Vivre Hotels
Joie de Vivre Hotels is offering 40% off room prices during its Cyber Savings Sale that’s on right now. Save on rooms at eight San Francisco hotels, including The Marker and The Galleria Park Hotel, as well as Hotel 50 Bowery and Park South Hotel in New York City, and other destinations.
Info: Book through Nov. 28 for stays between now and Dec. 1, 2019. Book at Joie de Vivre Hotels.
Kimpton Hotels
Kimpton Hotels will take 25% off best flexible rate at hotels such as Hotel Palomar in Beverly Hills, Goodland in Goleta, Calif., Everly Hotel in Hollywood and Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara. The sale also is good on London and Amsterdam properties. In addition, the company will donate $5 per night to charities The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry. You must be in the IHG Rewards Club (it’s free to sign up) to get the discounts.
Info: Book between now and Nov. 30 for stays through March 31. Book at Kimpton.
Logan Hotel, Philadelphia
The Logan hotel in the downtown area of Philadelphia is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. It offers rooms starting at $99 a night for travel through March 31. Use the promotion code “CYBER” when you book between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.
Info: Reserve at the Curio Collection website.
Outrigger Hotels
Outrigger hotels and resorts on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island as well as destinations in the Pacific are offering 50% off standard room prices. Use the promotion code “CYBER18” when making a reservation. Starting nightly room prices are $151 for Oahu sites, $159 at Kauai locations and $140 for Hawaii Island sites.
Info: Book now through Dec. 3 for travel from now through June 30. Reserve at Outrigger Hotels.
Pacifica Hotels
Take 40% off Pacifica Hotels room prices at 26 California coastal hotels, including The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, La Jolla Cove Hotel in La Jolla, Cambria Landing Inn & Suites in Cambria, and Spyglass Inn in Pismo Beach. Use code “404D.”
Info: Book between midnight Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26 for stays Nov. 23 through March 14. Book at Pacifica Hotels.
Peninsula Hotels
The Peninsula Hotels gives travelers up to 30% off room prices starting at $484 in Beverly Hills, $279 in Chicago, and $486 in New York. Spas will offer up to 25% off selected services.
Info: Sale starts 9 p.m. Nov. 22 and ends 8:59 p.m. Nov. 26. Travel between Jan. 1 and March 31. Book at peninsula.com
Sunrise Spring Spa Resort, Santa Fe, N.M.
Crave some play time with a puppy or silkie chicken? Sunrise Spring Resort offers these activities plus a free Tarot reading, free breakfast for two and your choice of 60 activities in the area. The resort’s Cyber Monday deal starts at $265 a night and requires a two-night minimum stay.
Info: Book between Nov. 26 and Dec. 4, and stay Dec. 1 to March 1. Reserve at Sunrise Spring Spa Resort.
Thompson Hotels
Thompson Hotels in New York City, Chicago, Playa del Carmen and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, and other locations will take up to half off suite prices and up to 30% off rooms. Use code “CYBER” when making a reservation.
Info: The sale is underway until Nov. 28 for stays now through Dec. 1, 2019. Book at Thompson Hotels.
Ventana Big Sur
Ventana Big Sur in Big Sur underwent a renovation after debris slides in 2017 shut parts of Highway 1 and left the coastal community temporarily cut off for months. The offer is good for up to 25% savings on all room levels, excluding the resort’s new glamping sites.
Info: Book before midnight Nov. 26 and use code “CYBER.” Travel is good from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30. Info: ventanabigsur.com
Xanterra Resorts
Xanterra Resorts, best known for operating lodges and attractions in U.S. national parks, is planning a 24-hour sale Nov. 26 for properties in and near Grand Canyon National Park, such as Maswik Lodge North, Thunderbird Lodge, Kachina Lodge, El Tovar Hotel and Bright Angel Lodge for stays now through the end of February. It’s also offering half off train rides on the Grand Canyon Railway between December and April.
The sale also offers 33% off rooms at the inn and the lodge at the Oasis at Death Valley (formerly Furnace Creek), and lodges in Zion and Yellowstone national parks.
Info: Find the entire list of sale properties and reserve at Xanterra.