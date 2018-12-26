What are you doing New Year's Eve (and a little before)?

Countless Angelenos collaborate to put on Grand Park and the Music Center’s N.Y.E. L.A., one of the largest free New Year’s Eve celebrations in the county. The event’s signature 3-D digital countdown, projected on City Hall, is inspired by L.A. County fifth-graders who submitted essays, poems and other works about their dreams for Los Angeles. Musicians of many genres, an all-female DJ lineup, food trucks and fireworks will also entertain. Organizers expect more than 50,000.