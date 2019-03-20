Events close by: Keep a song in your heart and welcome the swallows home

Inflatable obstacle courses, art at an airport and free Bach concerts are all on close to home on the weekend.
Around the Southland
Thousands of musicians around the world will perform classical music in public in honor of composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s 334th birthday. They will be participating in the Bach in the Subways movement, which began in 2010 in New York City. Catch Los Angeles-area performances in Glendale, Claremont and more.
When: March 21-24. Check website for performance dates and times.
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. bit.ly/BachInTheSubways
Los Angeles
Even if you’re not running the Los Angeles Marathon, you can stop by the Health and Fitness Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center to shop running gear and other products from 120 sports, fitness and nutrition vendors.
When: 10 a.m. March 22, 9 a.m. March 23
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (213) 542-3009, bit.ly/LAHealthFitnessExpo
South El Monte
Bounce, roll and slide your way through a one-mile inflatable obstacle course at the Inflatable Run and Festival at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area. Do the course three times, and you’ll have finished a 5K. The day’s fun also includes wet sponge battles, human hamster ball races, magic shows and a shirt-signing party.
When: 8 a.m. March 23
Cost, info: $1 for those 12 and younger; $14.99 for those 13 and older. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. bit.ly/LAInflatableRun
San Juan Capistrano
Celebrate the migratory swallows’ return to Mission San Juan Capistrano at the Swallows Day Parade and Mercado Street Faire. More than 340 horses, 30 wagons and seven marching bands will stroll through downtown San Juan Capistrano during the non-motorized parade. The street fair at Historic Town Center Park boasts live country music, a kids’ play zone and lots of western apparel and décor.
When: 9 a.m. March 23
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK at parade; only service dogs permitted at street fair. (949) 493-1976, swallowsparade.com
Santa Monica
Meet the artists keeping shop inside airport hangars at the 13th Santa Monica Airport Artwalk. Learn ceramics techniques from Santa Monica College students, attend a watercolor workshop and listen to an all-female mariachi group. Kids can embark on a stamp hunt and help create a collaborative sculpture, and those feeling hungry can buy food-truck bites.
When: Noon, March 23
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Not recommended for dogs. bit.ly/AirportArtWalk
Los Angeles
Burgers, burritos, soul food and cupcakes are all plant-based at the Vegan Street Fair on Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood. Sample treats from Monk’s Meats, Lettuce Feast and 200 others, and drink margaritas and other libations at the beer garden. You can burn it all off while dancing to DJs and playing on inflatable rides.
When: 11 a.m. March 23 and 24
Cost, info: Free entry; food for purchase $4 to $15. Family friendly. No dogs. (347) 508-3343, veganstreetfair.com/vsf
