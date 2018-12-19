Bike ride among lakes and volcanoes during Chile's summer months

Longing for summer? Head to the Southern Hemisphere and sun-filled days on Trek Travel’s new seven-day bike tour in Chile.
The excursion begins in Pucón with a ride to the Argentine border, continues along the Lakes and Volcanoes Scenic Route to the Patagonian rain forest, past Osorno volcano and on to Lake Llanquihue, the final destination.
The average daily ride is 37 miles through hilly to mountainous terrain.
Dates: Jan 13-19, Jan. 26-Feb. 1, March 2-8, 9-15 and 22-28. Availability may be limited.
Price: $4,699 per person. Includes six nights’ accommodations, most meals, guides and route support, Trek bicycle, entrance fees and gratuities. International airfare not included.
Info: Trek Travel, (866) 464-8735