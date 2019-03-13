Las Vegas is a short drive from great hiking and climbing in Red Rock Canyon

The Pine Creek trail also starts in the open and then descends into a canyon that requires some scrambling, Gregax said. At about eight-tenths of a mile, you’ll come to the remains of Horace Wilson’s old homestead, which dates to the 1920s. The round trip is about 2.4 miles, but hikers can continue a few more miles from the end of the loop and climb several thousand feet. The trailhead is about nine miles in on the scenic loop.