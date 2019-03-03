Under Arizona’s desert near Tucson a world of weird rocks, caverns and ghosts

Well-informed, wisecracking guides lead hourly tours on lighted concrete pathways complete with guardrails and with all the corny jokes of a classic Universal Studios tour: “The blackened ceiling here got its color from hundreds of years of Native American campfires inside the cave. The blackened stalactite over there got its color from hundreds of tourists cracking their head against it and leaving behind hair product and maybe some blood. We like to call that fellow Fang. Watch your heads, please, ladies and gentlemen. Kids, just watch your parents and laugh.”