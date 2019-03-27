Advertisement

Phoenix hotel’s summer sale brings $99 rooms

By Mary Forgione
Mar 27, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Phoenix hotel’s summer sale brings $99 rooms
The Lustre Bar at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, where rooms are on sale for summer stays. (Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix)

When the temperatures rise in Phoenix, room prices drop. Summer stays at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix in the downtown CityScape area start as low as $99 from May through September.

The deal: The city gets super-heated in summer, which is why many hotels offer bargain-price stays. Hotel Palomar’s lowest prices fall midweek and during late summer stays (July through September, when average temperatures can be as high as 106, according to Current Results).

Advertisement
A guestroom at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.
A guestroom at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix. (Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix)

When: You must reserve by May 31 for stays May 1 through Sept. 30.

Tested: I found availability for $99 rooms on random dates (Aug. 18-20, for example) and $126 rooms on some weekends (Aug. 23-25). The prices don’t reflect tax or a $20 nightly fee. In terms of value, the same rooms during peak fall and winter season cost $349 a night.

Info: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, hotelpalomar-phoenix.com

Advertisement
Advertisement