Roller skates and skateboard are cool take-home amenities at Venice hotel

Skateboarding culture in L.A. inspired Hotel Erwin in Venice to create a room deal that gives guests their own roller skates and skateboards, plus $100 credit for food and drinks.
The deal: The Dogtown (the name for L.A.’s skating culture epicenter) Double-Down hotel package gives guests a pair of Impala Rollerskates and a 32-inch Globe Big Blazer Cruiserboard to take home.
The deal also includes hotel credit and a late 2 p.m. checkout. Rooms start at $449 a night, and require a reservation two weeks in advance (to size the skates and board).
When: The offer is good indefinitely.
Tested: You can get the goodies (valued at more than $200) even if you stay just one night. I found availability for the cheapest rooms ($449, excluding tax and fees) the first week in January.
Info: Hotel Erwin, 1697 Pacific Ave., Venice; (800) 786-7789