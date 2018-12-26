Advertisement

Roller skates and skateboard are cool take-home amenities at Venice hotel

By Mary Forgione
Dec 26, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Roller skates and skateboard are cool take-home amenities at Venice hotel
Venice's Hotel Erwin ups the ante in guest amenities with hip Impala Rollerskates and a Globe Cruiserboard. (Pat Nolan)

Skateboarding culture in L.A. inspired Hotel Erwin in Venice to create a room deal that gives guests their own roller skates and skateboards, plus $100 credit for food and drinks.

The deal: The Dogtown (the name for L.A.’s skating culture epicenter) Double-Down hotel package gives guests a pair of Impala Rollerskates and a 32-inch Globe Big Blazer Cruiserboard to take home.

Advertisement

The deal also includes hotel credit and a late 2 p.m. checkout. Rooms start at $449 a night, and require a reservation two weeks in advance (to size the skates and board).

When: The offer is good indefinitely.

Tested: You can get the goodies (valued at more than $200) even if you stay just one night. I found availability for the cheapest rooms ($449, excluding tax and fees) the first week in January.

Info: Hotel Erwin, 1697 Pacific Ave., Venice; (800) 786-7789

Advertisement
Advertisement