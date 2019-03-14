It’s about the animals on a weekend escape to Orange County’s canyon country

I picked up my friend Gary and headed for Orange County’s canyons, eager to ferret out the secrets tucked away in these canyons, including two wildlife preserves and the 4,500-acre O’Neill Regional Park, which spans Trabuco and Live Oak canyons. Lunch was a turkey sandwich eaten under an oak tree, so I felt no guilt about a steak dinner at Trabuco Oaks Steakhouse, which prides itself on its no-necktie policy. The cut-off remnants of neckwear have become part of the restaurant’s decor, including one from 1979 said to have belonged to former President Nixon. My 8-ounce sirloin ($26) went well with a skillet of hot button mushrooms, and Gary seemed happy with his 8-ounce filet ($36). Best steak we ever had? Not quite, but it was far more succulent than that turkey sandwich.