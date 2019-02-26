Las Vegas with kids this weekend? Treat them to a Dr. Seuss book reading

If your Las Vegas weekend involves bringing kids along, swing over to the funky Downtown Container Park for a tribute to Dr. Seuss. Children can listen to some of the author’s most famous books being read aloud, and dine on his most famous invented dish, green eggs and ham.
It’s a three-day tribute to Seuss, a.k.a. Theodor Geisel, the children’s book author born March 2, 1904. The event encourages kids to dress up as their favorite Seuss character too. It’s held in conjunction with National Read Across America Day.
Children can attend live storytelling sessions and readings from books, such as “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Lorax,” Readings will be held on the park’s outdoor lawn at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Friday and on the hour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
And about those green eggs and ham. They’ll be served at the Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar for $12 to $14 all three days.
Readings are free to all. Visitors are encouraged to donate a new or gently used book to Spread the Word Nevada, a nonprofit organization that has distributed more than 4.7 million books to needy children since 2001.
If you haven’t been, the Downtown Container Park has 39 shops, restaurants and bars, plus a children’s treehouse and playground. You can’t miss the giant praying mantis made from repurposed shipping containers at the entrance.
Info: Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., Las Vegas; (702) 359-9982