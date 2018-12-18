Expect your public transit ride to LAX to take longer in January. Green Line's airport stop will shut for two weeks

The Metro Green Line station that connects travelers with LAX will shut down temporarily in January because of construction and testing related to the upcoming Crenshaw Line.
Train service to the Aviation/LAX Station will stop at 9 p.m.Jan. 4 and remain closed through 3 a.m. Jan. 20. The closure also affects the Crenshaw (open only for eastbound service), Hawthorne/Lennox, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach stations.
During the closure, riders can take a free shuttle provided at each of the closed stations. (Here’s a map that shows where Green Line riders can find shuttle buses.)
Fliers who rely on the $1.75 train ride for access to the airport should allow more time for the trip. LAX’s G Shuttle will remain at its usual location at the Aviation/LAX stop.
Also, there are other L.A., Santa Monica, Torrance and Beach Cities buses that can take travelers to the newly opened LAX City Bus Center on 96th Street, between Vicksburg and Jenny avenues. Riders then transfer to a shuttle to go to the airport.
Last year, the Aviation/LAX Station closed between January and early April, forcing airport travelers to take a bus from a Green Line stop about 4 miles away to get to the airport shuttle stop.
The Crenshaw Line will bring eight stops between the Mid-City area and the South Bay. It’s about six months behind schedule, projected to open in late spring or early summer 2020.
Contact Metro with any questions or information requests at (213) 922-3864 or email serviceimprovements@metro.net