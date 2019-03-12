How to save money on your next Lyft or Uber ride at San Francisco’s airport

Fliers traveling into San Francisco International Airport can save $3 on their next Uber X or Lyft ride by being picked up at the airport’s parking garage instead of curbside. It’s an effort to improve traffic congestion at SFO while keeping convenience and costs low for ride-hailing customers, according to a recent airport statement.
To get the discount, passengers select “garage pickup” when they book at each company’s app. It’s good for drop-offs too. The discount went into effect March 1.
Last summer, the airport reconfigured its domestic hourly parking garage to provide an alternate area for ride-share companies. The pickup point at the garage’s top floor is about a two-minute walk from each of the three domestic terminals, spokesman Doug Yakel wrote in an email Monday.
Parking costs at the airport range from $25 to $45 for a 24-hour period, depending on what lot you choose.
Also, San Francisco ranked eighth (Los Angeles was sixth) for having the worst traffic congestion in the U.S., according to a 2018 Inrix report. Drivers in that city spent an average of 116 hours in traffic jams, down 5% from the prior year.