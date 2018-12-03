Airport Wi-Fi can be a security nightmare. Here's what you can do to stop cyber criminals

►Consider a VPN, or virtual private network. This is like an online bodyguard who stands between you and bad guys or gals and keeps them at bay by wearing the cyber equivalent of false glasses, a nose and mustache, disguising your true information and identity. Many people use a VPN to connect to their office computers; sometimes people use them to conceal their real location. I have used different flavors, and although they usually slow me down, life is a series of trade-offs and this is one of them.