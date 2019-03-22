Antelope Valley's poppy reserve bursts with blooms

Dense carpets of orange poppies have bloomed along the hillsides and ridges at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. The golden poppies are at peak, mostly on the east side of the reserve, and likely will last another two to three weeks.
"We're getting more orange every hour, when it's sunny," state park interpreter Jean Rhyne wrote in an email Wednesday. "I'm going to anticipate this bloom will be a 9 out of 10." Rhyne compared the current bloom with 2008 and 2010, years she subjectively ranked at 10, or what's casually called a super bloom.
In addition to poppies, filaree (pink), fiddleneck (yellow) and lacy phacelia (purplish) were blooming at the reserve. Goldfields and cream cups are expected to shoot up too, according to a recent Poppy Reserve/Mojave Desert Interpretive Assn. field report.
Flower lovers wait each year for Eschscholzia californica to bloom at the only parkland dedicated to California's state flower, which was designated March 2, 1903.
To best see the poppies, time your visit on a sunny or light-filled day because flowers close up when it's overcast. Also, stay on trails — you can hike to Antelope Butte or Kitanemuk vista points in a few miles — and don't lie down or sit in the flower fields to snap a photo.
Parking costs $10, and the lot may fill up. Visitors can park outside the reserve and walk in (check the posted parking signs to avoid getting a ticket).
Info: Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, 15101 Lancaster Road, Lancaster
Saddleback Butte State Park, also in Lancaster, is a little drier and higher in altitude than the reserve. Still, wildflowers such as fiddlenecks, coreopsis, Mojave suncups, woolly daisies and red maids are blooming, according to the park's Facebook page. You can also see Joshua trees flowering as well. The park is at 17102 E. Ave. J in Lancaster.
Visitors should keep an eye on Red Rock Canyon State Park, about 25 miles north of Mojave on California Highway 14. It has a few slopes heavy in poppies, coreopsis and desert sunflowers and patches of other flowers, according to an email Wednesday from a state park ranger.