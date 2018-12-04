Advertisement

Bicycle through best of Arizona's saguaro and desert landscapes

By Rosemary McClure
Dec 04, 2018 | 3:45 AM
Ride through the Sonoran Desert and Saguaro National Park on a weeklong bike tour. (Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations)

Warm up to winter on a desert bike tour, riding among giant saguaro cactus, grasslands and vineyards on a seven-day winter or fall getaway in southeastern Arizona.

The tour, organized by Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations, begins and ends in Tucson. It includes riding through dramatic Saguaro National Park and climbing Gates Pass, a popular route for Arizona cyclists, before continuing to the shops and galleries of Tubac. Wine-tasting and a visit to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum are on the itinerary.

Dates: Departures in February, March and October.

Price: From $2,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, bicycle, van support and tour leaders. Airfare not included.　

Info: Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations, (800) 730-4771

