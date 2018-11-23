'It's a Wonderful Life' is a classic holiday movie. Now it's also a radio play and an opera

Seneca Falls in northern New York state lays claim to being the Bedford Falls and home to the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum (free, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays). Its annual festival Dec. 7 to 9 will feature descendants of Frank Capra and Donna Reed as well as original cast members Karolyn Grimes, Carol Coombs and Jimmy Hawkins, who played the Bailey children Zuzu, Janie and Tommy, respectively. There are meet-and-greets with the cast (such as the $35 “There’s a Moon Out Tonight” event) and other activities. This story will tell you more about the museum.