Your bucket list for reimagined pancakes, from California to New York

Whether you like them tall and fluffy, round and robust, smothered in fresh roasted hazelnut maple praline syrup or doused in velvety cream and chocolate, pancakes are being celebrated this month. IHOP has decreed Tuesday to be National Pancake Day, when you can get free buttermilk pancakes for donations to critically ill children’s charities. If you miss out, these five spots have devilishly memorable stacks.
Hollywood
With a name like Carnivore B.F.P. (Big Flippin’ Pancake), it better be mind-blowing. Thanks to Grub’s closely guarded recipe of house-made “Crack” bacon baked into the batter, this blending of sweet and savory fixings is a slam-dunk.
Available on the weekend brunch menu and designed to spill over the edges of the plate, it’s topped with melted sharp cheddar cheese and drizzled with maple syrup for a wildly decadent taste sensation.
Info: Grub, 911 N. Seward St.
Braintree, Mass.
While Kristin’s may be no thrills and down home, its heaping griddled confections are anything but.
This cozy breakfast nook churns out a whopping mound of its signature Boston cream pie pancakes swathed in layers of custard-like cream and melted milk chocolate. Blurring the lines of breakfast and dessert has never been easier.
Info: Kristin’s, 349 Washington St.
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Malt powder from roasted barley is the star ingredient in these ultra billowy malted pancakes at the Williamsburg-based Sunday in Brooklyn.
Dripping in hazelnut maple praline sauce reminiscent of gooey butterscotch, this head-turning concoction arrives as a lofty stack of three voluptuous disks and bursts with Nutella-like flavors.
Info: Sunday in Brooklyn, 348 Wythe St.
Solvang, Calif.
Proving that flapjacks can also be bulbous spheres, visitors line up early in the morning all year long for Solvang Restaurant’s aebelskivers.
These pancakes, typically served during Christmas in Denmark, are oversize balls of goodness glazed in raspberry jam and a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
They’re slightly crispy and golden brown on the outside with a cake-like texture on the inside, and it’s easy to understand how owner and fourth-generation Dane Jeff Paaske estimates to have personally cooked more than a million of these homegrown delicacies.
Info: Solvang Restaurant, 1672 Copenhagen Drive
Aspen, Colo.
Element 47 inside the Little Nell hotel takes a seemingly simple stack to otherworldly epicurean levels. It’s what’s on the inside that counts, and thanks to whipped egg whites and house-made ricotta, Element 47’s lemon soufflé pancakes are divinely delicate.
Accompanied by fresh raspberry sauce and toasted pine nuts, this gourmet indulgence is so light and flavorful that you’ll be tempted to order an additional round — or make them at home (here’s the recipe).
Info: Element 47, the Little Nell, 675 E. Durant Ave.