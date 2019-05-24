Advertisement

Rooftop retreats, where views (and sophisticated menu choices) never end

By Elycia Rubin
May 24, 2019 | 7:10 AM
Rooftop retreats, where views (and sophisticated menu choices) never end
The Secret Rosé Garden coming to the Beverly Wilshire-Four Seasons hotel in June. (Beverly Wilshire-Four Seasons)

Indulge in epicurean bites while basking in dazzling views. Elevate your next gathering with a visit to one of these rooftop decks.

Beverly Hills

Feast your eyes on glamorous Rodeo Drive from the enchanting Secret Rosé Garden at the Beverly Wilshire-Four Seasons. Debuting June 1, visitors enter the summertime pop-up through an unmarked door and emerge into a tranquil city escape featuring a 55-foot rose-laden wall, elegant rosé cocktails and succulent fare, including seafood towers, caviar, sashimi and charcuterie boards.

Advertisement

Info: Beverly Wilshire-Four Seasons

Century City

With sweeping city views, an outdoor garden and fire pit, Terra is a welcome treat day or night. Located atop gastronomical mecca Eataly Los Angeles in Century City, this charmer offers a full menu of Italian delicacies for lunch and dinner and a bustling bar.

Info: Terra at Eataly Los Angeles

Park City, Utah

The pool deck at Washington School House Hotel.
The pool deck at Washington School House Hotel. (Washington School House Hotel)

Nestled into the mountainside, the heated pool deck at Washington School House Hotel is a year-round Shangri-La.

The fire pit made from an Olympic Games steel torch.
The fire pit made from an Olympic Games steel torch. (Washington School House Hotel)

The deck is flanked by majestic aspens and spruce trees; there, you will indulge in house-made seasonal fare and libations while savoring the fresh mountain air and outdoor fire pit made from an Olympic steel torch from the 2002 Winter Games in Park City.

Info: Washington School House Hotel

San Francisco

Arrive early to indulge in the bubbly scene at Charmaine’s at Proper Hotel, where inspiring bites and brews are flowing. The modern living room setting and striking vistas are some of the most coveted in the city.

Info: Charmaine’s at Proper Hotel

Santa Barbara

The Mirador Rooftop at Santa Barbara's Hotel Californian.
The Mirador Rooftop at Santa Barbara's Hotel Californian. (Hotel Californian)

You will find beachside bliss at Hotel Californian’s Mirador Rooftop, which features With 360-degree views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Breathe in the salty air from a lounger while nibbling on shrimp ceviche and festive cocktails.

Info: Hotel Californian

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Featuring jaw-dropping views of the glistening Adriatic Sea and 16th century Old Town (one of the prime filming locations for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series), Prosciutto & Wine Bar at Villa Dubrovnik is the most coveted spot in town. It’s a place to indulge in a Dalmatian Coast sunset while sipping on Sundowners.

Advertisement

Info: Prosciutto & Wine Bar

New York City

Shanghai of the ’30s meets Paris at the beguiling Salon de Ning at the Peninsula New York. Become one with the dramatic skyline while imbibing high above Fifth Avenue in a spot where the vibe is cozy and refined.

Info: Salon de Ning

Venice, Calif.

Delight in the Southern California lifestyle by indulging in a sunset over the Pacific Ocean at the High Rooftop Lounge atop the Hotel Erwin. This lively yet low-key setting in Venice Beach blends sea views and craft cocktails with DJs after dark and an elevated bohemian scene.

Info: High Rooftop Lounge

Advertisement
Advertisement