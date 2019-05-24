Rooftop retreats, where views (and sophisticated menu choices) never end

Indulge in epicurean bites while basking in dazzling views. Elevate your next gathering with a visit to one of these rooftop decks.
Beverly Hills
Feast your eyes on glamorous Rodeo Drive from the enchanting Secret Rosé Garden at the Beverly Wilshire-Four Seasons. Debuting June 1, visitors enter the summertime pop-up through an unmarked door and emerge into a tranquil city escape featuring a 55-foot rose-laden wall, elegant rosé cocktails and succulent fare, including seafood towers, caviar, sashimi and charcuterie boards.
Century City
With sweeping city views, an outdoor garden and fire pit, Terra is a welcome treat day or night. Located atop gastronomical mecca Eataly Los Angeles in Century City, this charmer offers a full menu of Italian delicacies for lunch and dinner and a bustling bar.
Park City, Utah
Nestled into the mountainside, the heated pool deck at Washington School House Hotel is a year-round Shangri-La.
The deck is flanked by majestic aspens and spruce trees; there, you will indulge in house-made seasonal fare and libations while savoring the fresh mountain air and outdoor fire pit made from an Olympic steel torch from the 2002 Winter Games in Park City.
San Francisco
Arrive early to indulge in the bubbly scene at Charmaine’s at Proper Hotel, where inspiring bites and brews are flowing. The modern living room setting and striking vistas are some of the most coveted in the city.
Santa Barbara
You will find beachside bliss at Hotel Californian’s Mirador Rooftop, which features With 360-degree views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Breathe in the salty air from a lounger while nibbling on shrimp ceviche and festive cocktails.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Featuring jaw-dropping views of the glistening Adriatic Sea and 16th century Old Town (one of the prime filming locations for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series), Prosciutto & Wine Bar at Villa Dubrovnik is the most coveted spot in town. It’s a place to indulge in a Dalmatian Coast sunset while sipping on Sundowners.
New York City
Shanghai of the ’30s meets Paris at the beguiling Salon de Ning at the Peninsula New York. Become one with the dramatic skyline while imbibing high above Fifth Avenue in a spot where the vibe is cozy and refined.
Venice, Calif.
Delight in the Southern California lifestyle by indulging in a sunset over the Pacific Ocean at the High Rooftop Lounge atop the Hotel Erwin. This lively yet low-key setting in Venice Beach blends sea views and craft cocktails with DJs after dark and an elevated bohemian scene.
