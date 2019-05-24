If you’ve had your eye on an Australian destination that’s radically different from, say, Sydney, consider Darwin, about 2,400 miles north of Sydney. This city, capital of the Northern Territory, has about 75,000 residents.
It’s also one of the more modern cities in Australia. It’s relatively young — it traces its founding to 1869 — but it was destroyed by the Japanese during World War II and rebuilt. It was rebuilt a second time after a cyclone leveled most of the city in 1974.
The particulars:
Fare: $950 round trip from LAX to Darwin, Australia, on Qantas.
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Tickets must be booked by May 28 for travel through March 25.
Info: Qantas, (800) 227-4500
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com