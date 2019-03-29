Advertisement

$660 round trip from LAX to Bali on Philippine Airlines

By Catharine Hamm
Mar 29, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Taman Ayun Temple in Bali is just north of Denpasar, home of the airport. Philippine Airlines is offering a $660 round trip. (Elvera Venus Tandog / Getty Images)

If you’re planning a trip to Bali, Philippine Airlines has a $660 round-trip fare from LAX that means you can bliss out at various times of year.

Here are the details on the fare to this Indonesian island:

Fare: From LAX, $660 round trip, including all taxes and fees, to Bali on Philippine Airlines.

Restrictions: Subject to availability. You must buy your ticket by April 7. For travel now through May 20, then Aug. 16-Nov. 30, and Dec. 30 and 31.

Info: Philippine Airlines, (800) 435-9725

Source: Airfarewatchdog

