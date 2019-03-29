$660 round trip from LAX to Bali on Philippine Airlines

If you’re planning a trip to Bali, Philippine Airlines has a $660 round-trip fare from LAX that means you can bliss out at various times of year.
Here are the details on the fare to this Indonesian island:
Fare: From LAX, $660 round trip, including all taxes and fees, to Bali on Philippine Airlines.
Restrictions: Subject to availability. You must buy your ticket by April 7. For travel now through May 20, then Aug. 16-Nov. 30, and Dec. 30 and 31.
Info: Philippine Airlines, (800) 435-9725
Source: Airfarewatchdog