Mother’s Day weekend is a little bit country, a little bit yacht cruise

Concoct a custom fragrance using jasmine, sandalwood, tobacco and more at a natural perfume-making workshop for Mother’s Day at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature. Sol Aromatics founder Susan Farber will kick off the class with scent games and a lesson on essential oils and absolutes. Then you’ll create your own perfume using top, middle, base and accessory notes to give to Mom or keep for yourself in a spray bottle.