Mother’s Day weekend is a little bit country, a little bit yacht cruise

Mother’s Day weekend has many celebrations in store: a crafts fair, a country-theme festival, yacht cruises and a perfume-making class.
Thousand Oaks
Pull on your finest cowboy boots for the 63rd Conejo Valley Days, a four-day celebration of the region’s Western roots at Conejo Creek South Park. Those who like to move can take line-dancing lessons set to country music, and the kids can check out carnival rides, a petting zoo, and arts and crafts. When you need a break, browse vendor booths decked out in Western décor.
When: 5 p.m. May 9 and 10, noon May 11 and 12
Cost, info: $5 to $10. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (805) 638-2007, conejovalleydays.us
Los Angeles
Soaps from Kauai, ceramics from Spain and tote bags from Mexico are just a few of the goods you’ll find at the Echo Park Craft Fair, now in its 10th year, at Mack Sennett Studios. More than 130 artists and makers will sell handmade baskets, earrings, cannabis-infused chocolate and beauty products. Local restaurants will serve food and drinks, and DJs will be on music duty.
When: 10 a.m. May 11 and 12
Cost, info: $15 a day or $24 for weekend. Family friendly. Dogs OK. echoparkcraftfair.com
Solvang
Concoct a custom fragrance using jasmine, sandalwood, tobacco and more at a natural perfume-making workshop for Mother’s Day at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature. Sol Aromatics founder Susan Farber will kick off the class with scent games and a lesson on essential oils and absolutes. Then you’ll create your own perfume using top, middle, base and accessory notes to give to Mom or keep for yourself in a spray bottle.
When: 1 p.m. May 11
Cost, info: $90 to make your own perfume or $160 to co-create with a partner. Suitable for those 16 and older. No dogs. (805) 686-8315, bit.ly/perfumeforMom
Marina del Rey, Newport Beach and San Diego
Hornblower Cruises & Events offers Mother’s Day yacht cruises in three nearby locations. Two-hour brunch cruises include your own table, live entertainment, a brunch buffet, and free-flowing Champagne and non-alcoholic beverages. Book a three-hour dinner cruise for a private table, DJs and dancing, a seated dinner with one glass of Champagne and a cash bar.
When: Check website for various times for May 12
Cost, info: From $79 a person. Family friendly. No dogs. bit.ly/Momcruise
Fillmore
Treat Mom to an old-school rail-car lunch aboard the Fillmore & Western Railway Co. Mother’s Day lunches include chicken cordon bleu, sides, dessert and a 2½-hour train ride through Heritage Valley. Vegetarian and children’s menus available upon request.
When: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 12
Cost, info: $25 for kids 2 to 3, $29 for kids 4 to 12, $50 for adults. Family friendly. No dogs. (805) 524-2546, fwry.com/holidaytrains.html
Los Angeles
Learn the basics of voguing, a stylized dance created by African American and Latino LGBTQ communities in 1960s Harlem and characterized by model-like movements, during Dance Sundays at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Open to all ages and abilities.
When: noon May 12
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 746-4000, thewallis.org/dancesundays
