Close-to-home weekend events celebrate the outdoors

Headed to the opening weekend of the OC Fair? Make a pit stop at the Brew Hee Haw beer festival on the fairgrounds at the Hangar; tickets include admission to the fair. Choose from 80 regional craft beers while new-wave and ’80s bands play, then get an extra kick out of the fair’s carnival games, rides and fried food. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Big Brothers and Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire’s youth mentoring programs.